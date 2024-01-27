Aryna Sabalenka defends Australian Open title after dominating straight-set win over China's Zheng Qinwen
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended her Australian Open singles titles after a dominating win over China’s Zheng Qinwen on Saturday (Jan 27). Sabalenka, who beat Elena Rybakina in the 2023 final outclassed Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to win her second Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. After the win in the final, she becomes the first female player after Victoria Azarenka (2011, 2012), also of Belarus, to defend the Australian Open women’s singles title. With the win, Sabalenka also regained the World No.1 spot in the WTA rankings.
BACK 🏆 TO 🏆 BACK@SabalenkaA is our #AO2024 champion! pic.twitter.com/OcVy2V9ley— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024
Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown
Coming into the final as a favourite, Sabalenka was flawless at the Rod Laver Arena in the final after dominating Qinwen. Sabalenka won the first set convincingly having broken her Chinese opponent once which paved the way for domination in the match. In the entire match, Sabalenka did not lose her serve and saved a match point as well.
The second set was also an easy path for the World No. 1 as she broke her opponent twice and conquered the title. Sabalenka showed some nerves when she served for the championship at 5-2. The 25-year-old lost four championship points and saved a break point before clinching the title. The final lasted for a mere 76 minutes where the new World No. 1 showed her class.
Interestingly, on her way to the title Sabalenka did not drop a single set and was taken to the tiebreaker only once when she beat USA’s Coco Gauff in the semifinal.
Last 6 Women's to Defend Australian Open Singles Title
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus – 2023, 2024
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus – 2011, 2012
Serena Williams, USA – 2009, 2010
Jennifer Capriati, USA – 2001, 2002
Martina Hingis, Switzerland – 1997, 1998, 1999
Monica Seles, Yugoslavia – 1991, 1992, 1993
The attention now turns to the men’s doubles final where India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. If Bopanna is successful in winning the title, he will become the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title (singles and doubles included). The men’s singles final will take place on Sunday where Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will take on Italian Jannik Sinner. With Novak Djokovic eliminated in the final, this year there will be a new Australian Open men’s singles champion.