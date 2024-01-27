Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended her Australian Open singles titles after a dominating win over China’s Zheng Qinwen on Saturday (Jan 27). Sabalenka, who beat Elena Rybakina in the 2023 final outclassed Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 to win her second Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. After the win in the final, she becomes the first female player after Victoria Azarenka (2011, 2012), also of Belarus, to defend the Australian Open women’s singles title. With the win, Sabalenka also regained the World No.1 spot in the WTA rankings.

Coming into the final as a favourite, Sabalenka was flawless at the Rod Laver Arena in the final after dominating Qinwen. Sabalenka won the first set convincingly having broken her Chinese opponent once which paved the way for domination in the match. In the entire match, Sabalenka did not lose her serve and saved a match point as well.

The second set was also an easy path for the World No. 1 as she broke her opponent twice and conquered the title. Sabalenka showed some nerves when she served for the championship at 5-2. The 25-year-old lost four championship points and saved a break point before clinching the title. The final lasted for a mere 76 minutes where the new World No. 1 showed her class.