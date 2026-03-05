/IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup semifinal: Not players, but Suryakumar Yadav credits THIS man for India's narrow win

India captain Suryakumar Yadav paid a special tribute to fielding coach T Dilip as the Men in Blue reached back-to-back finals after beating England by seven runs. In a tightly contested battle at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (Mar 5), India beat England and now stand an opportunity to win back-to-back titles. Suryakumar’s men will now face New Zealand for the title, as they faced them 12 months before in the Champions Trophy final.

Suryakumar Yadav hails T Dilip

“Need to give a little credit to our fielding coach, T Dilip, as well. As soon as we saw Rashid bowling from one end, Dube was the perfect matchup. Very nervous. If someone would've checked my heart rate... In India, going for the title, there will be pressure, there will be nerves, but the boys will be excited as well,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

“It's an unbelievable feeling. Going to Ahmedabad for the final, a special feeling for the boys. Harry Brook knew what he wanted to do. Even after the wicket fell, he knew the wicket was good. I just told Harry how much more we need to score against you guys. They were always in the game, always in the chase,” Suryakumar added.

What happened in the match?

Tasked to chase 254 runs to win and book their place in the final, England were at the top of their game as they lost by a narrow seven-run margin. Jacob Bethell’s 105 off 48 was not enough for the two-time former champions as they gave a brave but unsuccessful fight. Jos Buttler (25) and Will Jacks (35) were the only significant contributors for England. Tom Banton (17), Sam Curran (18) and Jofra Archer (19) also had a helping hand in the unsuccessful run chase.

Sanju Samson was the man of the moment for India as he scored 89 off 42 and was given a good helping hand by other batters. Samson’s innings consisted of 8 fours and 7 sixes, which proved vital for India as they scored 253/7 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan’s 39 off 18 also contributed significantly to the Men in Blue. Shivam Dube was another batter who was in fine form before he was run out on 43 off 25. It was the third occasion in the ongoing T20 World Cup when he was run out.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (11), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma also put the ball all over the park to help India reach a monster total. India’s 253/7 is the highest by any team in a T20 World Cup knockout game.