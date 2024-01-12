The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (Jan 12) announced a 15-member squad for the first two Test matches against England with the series taking place later this month. In a big surprise, Ishan Kishan was dropped from the squad with uncapped Dhruv Jurel getting the nod in the squad. India will play England in the five-match Test series which starts on Thursday (Jan 25) with KL Rahul and KS Bharat also included as wicketkeeper options in the squad.

With the Tests series set to start in less than two weeks, the BCCI named the Indian squad during the ongoing Afghanistan series. Mohammed Shami will be a notable absentee in the squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious injury. He missed the South Africa series where India returned with a 1-1 draw. Shami has not played for India since the ODI World Cup final and recently received the Arjuna Award in New Delhi.

The squad also features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, with the former also acting as deputy to Rohit Sharma in the captaincy role. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be the spin options in the squad along with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he continues his quest for 500 Test wickets.