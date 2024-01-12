U-19 World Cup: South Africa captain David Teeger removed from post over pro-Israel remarks

Hosts South Africa removed David Teeger from the captaincy post a week before the start of the Under-19 World Cup over concerns for his safety following his remarks in support of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

"As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA said in a statement.

Per the latest reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is expecting protests at the tournament (beginning on Jan 19), saying the chances of conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors, are high. CSA said the decision behind removing Teeger as the captain is taken in the best interests of all players, the home team and David himself.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors," the statement added.

The board announced that Keeger will remain part of the squad while the new captain will be named in due course.

"CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.

ALSO WATCH - Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for eight years for rape × "In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself," the statement added.

Meanwhile, hosts South Africa will begin its campaign next Friday in Potchefstroom, where they face West Indies, followed by games against England and Scotland. The top brass at the CSA is expecting protests at all venues, including Benoni (the host of the semis and final), Bloemfontein, Kimberley and East London.

Latest instance

Earlier, during the New Year's Test between South Africa and India, a group of pro-Palestinian supporters protested outside the main gate. After the police escorted them to a designated spot, they questioned Teeger's selection.