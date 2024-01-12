1st T20I: Daryl Mitchell, Southee star for hosts as New Zealand beat Pakistan in opener

New Zealand began its preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year with a 46-run win over Pakistan in the T20I series opener in Auckland. Captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, hitting respective fifties, while veteran seamer Tim Southee returned with four for 25 in his four-over spell.

Two top sides in this format squared off at Eden Park in Auckland in the curtain raiser, with New Zealand batting first. Shaheen Afridi might have got the big fish in Devon Conway on a first-ball duck, Finn Allen - Conway's opening partner, smashed the newly-appointed Pakistan captain for 24 runs in a single over, his most expensive in this format.

After debutant Abbas Afridi removed Allen on 34(15), Kane and Daryl took the onus and smashed the visiting team to all parts. Captain Kane completed his fifty on his return to this format, while Mitchell continued from where he had left, taking down the Pakistan attack left, right and centre.

Handy contributions from the lower order and a brilliant 27-ball 61 from Mitchell helped New Zealand post their highest team total in T20Is - 226 for eight.

Close, yet far

Rookie Saim Ayub got Pakistan off to a flyer with early exploits, smashing three sixes and as many fours during his short stay 27(8) at the crease. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam added 30 for another wicket before Southee accounted for the keeper-batter, with Pakistan's scorecard reading 63 for two inside six overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar added 15 and 24, respectively, while Babar Azam stood his ground and completed his fifty. After the fall of the fifth wicket, Pakistan's chase went into the mud, with Kiwi bowlers inflicting a collapse.

Southee's four-for and two wickets each to Adam Milne and Ben Sears helped New Zealand dismiss Pakistan on 180.