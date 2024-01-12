ICC CEO meets Sri Lanka sports minister, president to discuss SLC future

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice recently flew to Sri Lanka to meet the country's sports minister and President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) future amidst political interference chaos. The ICC suspended SLC's membership on perceived government interference in November 2023, stripping the Island Nation from hosting the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to start on January 19 in South Africa.

Per the latest reports, Allardice met Sports Minister Harin Fernando, who posted on his social media handle X, about how 'constructive' the conversation was between the two. Sports Minister Harin Fernando says he has met ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and had a constructive discussion on the way forward for Sri Lanka Cricket SLC.#LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/xnwIL1CjtP — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) January 10, 2024 × After that meeting, the ICC CEO met Wickremesinghe, with whom he discussed potential changes to the cricket board's constitution.

Following his visit, Allardice will report his findings to the ICC board, which will meet in March end, with SLC's membership as one of the agendas on their list.

Meanwhile, following Sri Lanka's embarrassing loss at the hands of India in the 2023 World Cup group game led to fans coming out on the streets protesting against the shameful performance, the board's wrongdoings and the government's interference thought to be the foundation of the current condition of the country's cricket board.

On November 6, 2023, the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the whole cricket board, only for the Supreme Court to intervene and reverse his decision the next day, issuing a stay order on this call.

However, with Ranasinghe now sacked and a new minister replacing him at the helm of things, the board members are confident of SLC getting reinstated as a full member at the next ICC board meeting.

Sri Lanka shine against Zimbabwe

After two washout games, hosts Sri Lanka finally got the piece of Zimbabwe in the final ODI, with their returning star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga picking his career-best figures of seven for 19 in 5.5 overs.