BBL: David Warner lands at SCG in helicopter ahead of Sydney derby - WATCH

Star Australia opener David Warner landed at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the Sydney derby in the Big Bash League (BBL). Playing for Sydney Thunder, Warner touched down near the 'Thanks Dave' logo on the outfield (printed for his farewell Test) just before 5 pm local time. David flew straight from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley.

Upon landing at the SCG, Warner was spotted wearing his training kit as he greeted the officials and ground staff present. Alongside Warner, veteran Steve Smith made himself available for Sydney Sixers in a sell-out game.

David Warner arrives at the BBL in a helicopter 🚁 pic.twitter.com/8529s5oBJh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 12, 2024 After he landed, Warner spoke with Channel 7, saying he did his best to reach on time for this game on Friday. The left-handed opener said he would like to contribute with some runs on the board and entertain the fans the way he has done throughout his career.

"I've done my utmost best to get down here and hopefully put some runs on the board," Warner told Channel 7.

"I might look like a bit of a goose if I don't get any runs, but it's my contribution to not just the BBL but Australian cricket. I want to be out here. I want to entertain. I want to try and help our team win the next three games," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of his scheduled arrival for the blockbuster clash, Warner's teammate Gurinder Sandhu admired his efforts of coming straight from his brother's wedding.

The lanky seamer added Warner's presence will do a world of good to the team, with him entertaining the crowd also being a big plus.

"He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu said.

"We love having him here. Last year, he was awesome for us; maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked, but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," the seamer added.

After stepping aside from Tests, with the Pakistan series being his last, Warner will appear in three matches for Thunders this season before he leaves for the UAE to participate in the ILT20 tournament.

Although Warner planned to skip the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, the selectors named him on the T20I squad, for which he will return from the gulf.