IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma joins Kohli, Dhoni to become 10th Indian captain to score 1k runs in Tests
Story highlights
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma joined an elite list spearheaded by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni by becoming the 10th Indian captain to score 1k-plus runs in Tests during Day 1 of the Dharamsala encounter.
Rohit Sharma-led India dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test versus England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7). Being asked to bowl first, the home side rode on Kuldeep Yadav's 5 for 79 and R Ashwin's 4 for 51 to dismiss the English side for a below-par 218. In reply, India ended the day's play at 135 for 1 with skipper Rohit unbeaten on 52. With his second half-century of the series, Rohit also became the tenth Indian skipper to enter the 1,000-run club in Tests.
Thus, Rohit joined an elite list comprising his predecessor Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the likes. Here is the list:
Virat Kohli - 5,864 runs
MS Dhoni - 3,454 runs
Sunil Gavaskar - 3,449 runs
Mohammed Azharuddin - 2,856 runs
Sourav Ganguly - 2,561 runs
MAK Pataudi - 2,424 runs
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,054 runs
Rahul Dravid - 1,736 runs
Kapil Dev - 1,364 runs
Rohit Sharma - 1,039 runs
In addition, Rohit is now only the third Indian captain to score 1k-plus runs in all formats as captain. He joined Dhoni and Kohli in this elite list:
|Captains
|Tests
|ODIs
|T20Is
|MS Dhoni
|3,454
|6,641
|1,112
|Virat Kohli
|5,864
|5,449
|1,570
|Rohit Sharma
|1,039*
|2047*
|1,648*
Rohit will look to make the most of his start and take India beyond England's 218 on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala on Friday (March 8). The hosts will aim for a big lead to dictate terms over Ben Stokes-led England. The five Tests have already been sealed with India taking an unassailable 3-1 lead following their five-wicket win in the previous game in Ranchi. Rohit & Co., however, will aim for a 4-1 scoreline to bolster their chances of playnig the final of the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.