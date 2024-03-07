IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma joins Kohli, Dhoni to become 10th Indian captain to score 1k runs in Tests

Rohit Sharma-led India dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test versus England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7). Being asked to bowl first, the home side rode on Kuldeep Yadav's 5 for 79 and R Ashwin's 4 for 51 to dismiss the English side for a below-par 218. In reply, India ended the day's play at 135 for 1 with skipper Rohit unbeaten on 52. With his second half-century of the series, Rohit also became the tenth Indian skipper to enter the 1,000-run club in Tests.

Thus, Rohit joined an elite list comprising his predecessor Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the likes. Here is the list:

Virat Kohli - 5,864 runs

MS Dhoni - 3,454 runs

Sunil Gavaskar - 3,449 runs

Mohammed Azharuddin - 2,856 runs

Sourav Ganguly - 2,561 runs

MAK Pataudi - 2,424 runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 2,054 runs

Rahul Dravid - 1,736 runs

Kapil Dev - 1,364 runs

Rohit Sharma - 1,039 runs

In addition, Rohit is now only the third Indian captain to score 1k-plus runs in all formats as captain. He joined Dhoni and Kohli in this elite list:

Captains Tests ODIs T20Is MS Dhoni 3,454 6,641 1,112 Virat Kohli 5,864 5,449 1,570 Rohit Sharma 1,039* 2047* 1,648*