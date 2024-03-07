IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st-ever to achieve all-format catching feat on Day 1 of Dharamsala Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the first-ever player to attain an all-format catching feat during the opening day of the fifth and final Test, in Dharamsala, on Thursday (March 7). The 37-year-old became the first-ever outfield player (non-wicket-keeper) to claim 60, or more, catches across all formats when he caught hold of Mark Wood's catch off R Ashwin's bowling. India ended the day's play in a commanding position, trailing England's 218 by 83 runs with nine wickets in hand. Captain Rohit went to stumps unbeaten on 52.

Talking about Rohit's catches, he has 60 apiece in Tests and T20Is and 93 in ODIs. Here is the video of Hitman's catch which helped him attain the unique feat: