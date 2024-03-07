IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st-ever to achieve all-format catching feat on Day 1 of Dharamsala Test
Story highlights
IND vs ENG: Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the first-ever player to achieve an all-format catching feat on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test on Thursday (March 7).
Indian captain Rohit Sharma became the first-ever player to attain an all-format catching feat during the opening day of the fifth and final Test, in Dharamsala, on Thursday (March 7). The 37-year-old became the first-ever outfield player (non-wicket-keeper) to claim 60, or more, catches across all formats when he caught hold of Mark Wood's catch off R Ashwin's bowling. India ended the day's play in a commanding position, trailing England's 218 by 83 runs with nine wickets in hand. Captain Rohit went to stumps unbeaten on 52.
Talking about Rohit's catches, he has 60 apiece in Tests and T20Is and 93 in ODIs. Here is the video of Hitman's catch which helped him attain the unique feat:
Speaking of Day 1 of the fifth and final Test versus England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Ben Stokes-led England opted to bat first and rode on Zak Crawley's 79 to be well-placed at 175 for 3. However, they had a big collapse as the visitors eventually folded for a below-par 218 with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 5 for 72 whereas Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, returned with 4 for 51.
In reply, India ended the day strongly at 135 for 1 with Rohit and Shubman Gill (26 not out) batting in the middle. In-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in great touch once again but departed for 57. On Day 2, Rohit-starrer hosts will look to go past England's 218 soon and build on a big lead. The home team already lead the five Tests 3-1 following their five-wicket win in the fourth Test in Ranchi.