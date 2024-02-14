Ind vs Eng: He is overthinking, being over-cautious - Former Indian pacer on Rohit Sharma's form struggles

Ahead of the third Test versus England, former Indian pacer RP Singh opened up on captain Rohit Sharma's form struggles. In the first two Tests, Rohit failed to get a big score and could not even cross the 50-run mark in four outings. After the opening two games, he has scores of 24, 39, 14 and 13. Thus, Singh opined on Rohit's struggles and feels the Indian captain is 'overthinking' and being 'over cautious'.

Talking on Cricbuzz, Singh stated, "Rohit Sharma is overthinking. He's thinking about playing a big knock, build at least two-three partnerships in the absence of other main players to take the innings forward. He's being over-cautious in trying to do that. He's not that kind of a player. His style is different. He is a free-flowing batter and that is missing. He can play his shots. An over-cautious Rohit is not good both as a batter and as a person."

Rohit has not looked very sure in the middle. He has got starts in every outing but failed to make the most of them, failing to both spin and pace. In the second Test in Visakhapatnam, he looked very timid and cautious in the middle, leading to his dismissals. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the rest of the series given India are already without Virat Kohli (due to personal reasons) whereas there are several injury woes in the batting department (with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer currently ruled out). Thus, India need Rohit to fire in all cylinders with the series interestingly poised at 1-1 with three games to go.

India’s squad for the final three England Tests