IND vs ENG: England to recall Mark Wood in Playing XI for Rajkot Test; Shoaib Bashir likely to miss out

England are set to make wholesome changes to their Playing XI for the third Test match against India s the visitors look set to recall Mark Wood. Wood, having played the opening Test against India in Hyderabad looks set for a recall as the visitors are likely to field two pacers for the third Test in Rajkot, starting on Thursday (Feb 15) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. This equation could result in Vizag debutant Shoaib Bashir missing out on the Playing XI.

"The reasons why we would look at Jimmy and Woody would be I just like to have a point of difference. And India is never a three-seamer option," captain Ben Stokes said in a pre-match conference.

"Obviously having Woody's high pace, and if we were to go with two seamers again, it would give a bit more rest to Woody as he was that sole seamer in the first Test. So managing his workload. If we were to go with two seamers, we might be able to get a bit more versatility and use Woody how we want to use him out here and not worry he's the only seamer."

Although England have trimmed their options to 12, they will only announce the Playing XI on Wednesday after India’s final inspection of the pitch. It is also expected that Rehan Ahmed will be in the Playing XI despite encountering visa troubles upon arriving in the nation on Monday. Ahmed with the rest of the England squad was in Abu Dhabi for warm training and time with family and only had a single entry visa.

The situation resulted in Ahmed being left stranded by the authorities at the Rajkot airport. It is understood that the England Cricket Board (ECB) is working on the visa issue and has been given special leverage to make Ahmed available for the Rajkot Test by the local authorities.

England look to stamp authority