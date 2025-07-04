LOGIN
IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes joins Inzamam and Cummins in UNWANTED list with golden duck at Edgbaston

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 20:33 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 20:33 IST
Stokes joins Inzamam and Cummins in UNWANTED list with golden duck at Edgbaston Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Before Stokes, Tony Lewis of England was dismissed for a golden duck against Indian during 1973 Test in Mumbai. Stokes is also the 11th skipper overall to register a golden duck against India in Tests.

Ben Stokes was dismissed on a first-ball duck on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham and became only the second England skipper ever to register this not-so-happy record. Before Stokes, Tony Lewis of England was dismissed for a golden duck against Indian during 1973 Test in Mumbai. Stokes is also the 11th skipper overall to register a golden duck against India in Tests. The last skipper overall was Pat Cummins of Australia who scored a golden duck against India in Tests during Delhi Test in 2023.

List to Captain to Score Golden Ducks vs India in Tests

  • Gary Sobers (West Indies) in 1971
  • Tony Lewis (England) in 1973
  • Greg Chappell (Australia) in 1981
  • Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) in 1994
  • Alastair Campbell (Zimbabwe) in 1998
  • Shaun Pollock (South Africa) in 2001
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) in 2004
  • Younis Khan (Pakistan) in 2006
  • Michael Clarke (Australia) in 2013
  • Pat Cummins (Australia) in 2023
  • Ben Stokes (England) in 2025

Smith-Brook Revive Hosts in Edgbaston

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have revived the hosts on day 3 of the second Test with an unbeaten 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket. England started the day from overnight score of 77/3 and were soon 84/5 before the duo, especially Smith, launched a counterattack.

England added 172 runs in the first session despite two wickets as Smith completed his century off 80 balls - joint-third fastest for England in Tests. In the second session, England added 106 runs more without losing a wicket and were trailing by 232 runs in the first innings in reply of India's 587.

Smith was batting 157 off 169 balls while Brook, England's white-ball skipper, was batting at 140 as England finished the second session at 355/5.

