/IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes joins Inzamam and Cummins in UNWANTED list with golden duck at Edgbaston

Ben Stokes was dismissed on a first-ball duck on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham and became only the second England skipper ever to register this not-so-happy record. Before Stokes, Tony Lewis of England was dismissed for a golden duck against Indian during 1973 Test in Mumbai. Stokes is also the 11th skipper overall to register a golden duck against India in Tests. The last skipper overall was Pat Cummins of Australia who scored a golden duck against India in Tests during Delhi Test in 2023.

List to Captain to Score Golden Ducks vs India in Tests

Gary Sobers (West Indies) in 1971

Tony Lewis (England) in 1973

Greg Chappell (Australia) in 1981

Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) in 1994

Alastair Campbell (Zimbabwe) in 1998

Shaun Pollock (South Africa) in 2001

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) in 2004

Younis Khan (Pakistan) in 2006

Michael Clarke (Australia) in 2013

Pat Cummins (Australia) in 2023

Ben Stokes (England) in 2025

Smith-Brook Revive Hosts in Edgbaston

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have revived the hosts on day 3 of the second Test with an unbeaten 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket. England started the day from overnight score of 77/3 and were soon 84/5 before the duo, especially Smith, launched a counterattack.

England added 172 runs in the first session despite two wickets as Smith completed his century off 80 balls - joint-third fastest for England in Tests. In the second session, England added 106 runs more without losing a wicket and were trailing by 232 runs in the first innings in reply of India's 587.