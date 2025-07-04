/IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes joins Inzamam and Cummins in UNWANTED list with golden duck at Edgbaston

Before Stokes, Tony Lewis of England was dismissed for a golden duck against Indian during 1973 Test in Mumbai. Stokes is also the 11th skipper overall to register a golden duck against India in Tests.
Ben Stokes was dismissed on a first-ball duck on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham and became only the second England skipper ever to register this not-so-happy record. Before Stokes, Tony Lewis of England was dismissed for a golden duck against Indian during 1973 Test in Mumbai. Stokes is also the 11th skipper overall to register a golden duck against India in Tests. The last skipper overall was Pat Cummins of Australia who scored a golden duck against India in Tests during Delhi Test in 2023.
Also Read - IND vs ENG: WATCH | India sink to new low as Jamie Smith almost eclipses Shahid Afridi for record ton at Edgbaston
England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Harry Brook have revived the hosts on day 3 of the second Test with an unbeaten 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket. England started the day from overnight score of 77/3 and were soon 84/5 before the duo, especially Smith, launched a counterattack.
England added 172 runs in the first session despite two wickets as Smith completed his century off 80 balls - joint-third fastest for England in Tests. In the second session, England added 106 runs more without losing a wicket and were trailing by 232 runs in the first innings in reply of India's 587.
Smith was batting 157 off 169 balls while Brook, England's white-ball skipper, was batting at 140 as England finished the second session at 355/5.