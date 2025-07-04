IND vs ENG: WATCH | India sink to new low as Jamie Smith almost eclipses Shahid Afridi for record ton at Edgbaston

India, who are without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Test, conceded 176 runs in the first session - the third most by them since 2015 in a session. Smith, meanwhile, hit his century - the joint-third fastest for England in Tests and fourth fastest against India in red-ball.
As Jamie Smith led England's counterattack after two early wickets on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, India entered the record books of Test history for all the wrong reasons. India, who are without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Test, conceded 176 runs in the first session - the third most by them since 2015 in a session. India have conceded more than 172 runs in a session only twice - 213 against Australia in 2015 and 176 against England in 2024. Smith, meanwhile, hit his century - the joint-third fastest for England in Tests and fourth fastest against India in red-ball.
Thanks to Smith's counterattack and his unbeaten 165-run partnership with Harry Brook took England to 249/5 at lunch on day 3 after being reduced to 84/5.