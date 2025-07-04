LOGIN
IND vs ENG: WATCH | India sink to new low as Jamie Smith almost eclipses Shahid Afridi for record ton at Edgbaston

Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 18:43 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 18:43 IST
India sink to new low as Jamie Smith almost eclipses Shahid Afridi for record Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 India, who are without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Test, conceded 176 runs in the first session - the third most by them since 2015 in a session. Smith, meanwhile, hit his century - the joint-third fastest for England in Tests and fourth fastest against India in red-ball.

As Jamie Smith led England's counterattack after two early wickets on day 3 (Jul 4) of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, India entered the record books of Test history for all the wrong reasons. India, who are without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Test, conceded 176 runs in the first session - the third most by them since 2015 in a session. India have conceded more than 172 runs in a session only twice - 213 against Australia in 2015 and 176 against England in 2024. Smith, meanwhile, hit his century - the joint-third fastest for England in Tests and fourth fastest against India in red-ball.

Most Runs Conceded by India in One Session in a Test since 2015

  • 213 - against Australia on day 4 in session 3 at Sydney in 2015
  • 176 - against England on day 2 in session 3 at Sydney in 2024
  • 172 - against England on day 3 in session 1 at Sydney in 2025
  • 171 - against Australia on day 2 in session 3 at Sydney in 2024
  • 167 - against West Indies on day 5 in session 1 at Sydney in 2016

Fastest Test Hundreds Against India

  • David Warner (Australia) - 69 Balls - Perth 2011/12
  • AB de Villers (South Africa) - 76 Balls - Centurion 2010/11
  • Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 78 Balls - Lahore 2005/06
  • Jamie Smith (England) - 80 Balls - Birmingham 2025
  • Kamran Akmal (Pakistan) - 81 Balls - Lahore 2005/06

Fastest Test Hundreds for England

  • Gilbert Jessop - 76 Balls vs Australia at The Oval in 1902
    Jonny Bairstow - 77 Balls vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2022
  • Harry Brook - 80 Balls vs Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022
  • Jamie Smith - 80 Balls vs India at Edgbaston in 2025
  • Ben Stokes - 85 Balls vs New Zealand at Lord's in 2015

Thanks to Smith's counterattack and his unbeaten 165-run partnership with Harry Brook took England to 249/5 at lunch on day 3 after being reduced to 84/5.

