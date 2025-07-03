/Shubman Gill joins Sehwag and Dravid in list of 250+ score by Indian batters in away Tests along with

India Test skipper Shubman Gill became only the third Indian batter to score 250 or more runs in an away Test with his 269 against England. Gill reached the milestone on day 2 (Jul 3) of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Before Gill, only Virender Sehwag (twice) and Rahul Dravid had achieved the milestone. Both Sehwag and Dravid scored their 250-plus scores against Pakistan in Pakistan. Gill's 269 is also the third highest score by an Indian in away Tests behind Dravid's 270 and Sehwag's 309, both scored on India tour of Pakistan in 2004.

Virender Sehwag's 309 against Pakistan in 2004 Multan Test remains the highest score by an Indian batter in away Test. The innings was special as Sehwag became the first Indian batter ever to score a triple ton in Tests. Apart from Sehwag, who has scored two Test triple tons, only Karun Nair has been able to repeat it as well for India.

Rahul Dravid's 270 in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2004 is the second highest score by an Indian batter in away Test. Thanks to Dravid's innings, India posted 600 in reply of Pak's first innings score of 224 and then bowled the hosts out 245 in second innings to win the match by an innings and 131 runs.

Shubman Gill scored 269 in second Test against England in Edgbaston in 2025 - this is the third highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests. Gill's 269 is also the highest by an Indian skipper in away Test and highest by a player in outside Asia. Gill also became the first Indian skipper to score a Test double ton in England.