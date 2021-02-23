IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Umesh in, Kuldeep out? Team India's probable XI for pink-ball Test

Team India are set to lock horns with England in the third Test on Wednesday at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat and Co. will be high on confidence after a recent win at the Chepauk.

Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah will return to the playing XI after resting in the second Test match. Umesh Yadav has cleared the necessary fitness Tests and is in contention to play in the pink-ball Test against England, starting February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a consequence, pacer Shardul Thakur has been released from the Indian squad and will now join his stateside Mumbai for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Umesh is most likely to come in place of Kuldeep Yadav as Virat and Co. will be going into the match with three pacers and two spinners. Ishant Sharma could be the third pacer for Team India. Ishant Sharma is on the cusp of scripting history as he will become the second Indian pacer, after Kapil Dev, to play 100 Test matches if he starts in the pink-ball Test.

Spin duo Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are most likely to feature in the third Test. Both of them had a great outing in the second Test against England.

Here's the probable XI for the pink-ball Test: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chetshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar