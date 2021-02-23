Indian captain Virat Kohli eyes couple of huge records at third Test against England

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be looking to end the unusual century drought and surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IN PICS: Olympic size swimming pool, dressing room with gyms, 11 centre pitches: Complete guide to world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

The prolific India batsman has not scored a century since November 2019, where he smashed a ton against Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test at the Motera Stadium. Despite scoring two half-centuries in the series, Kohli has failed to convert them into hundreds yet.

If Virat scores a century at Motera, the 32-year-old will overtake former Aussie legend Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. Both batting stalwarts are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: James Anderson gives his verdict on Motera Stadium's pitch ahead of pink-ball Test

Kohli could surpass another major record if his team manages to win the Test match at Motera as he is currently tied with MS Dhoni in the record of India captain with most Test wins at home. He equalled Captain Cool's achievement after the massive win at Chepauk.

The win in the third Test against England at the Motera Stadium will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.

Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

The four-match series is levelled at 1-1 with two matches remaining. The Day/Night Test match will begin on February 24 at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.