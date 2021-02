11 centre strips in Motera Stadium (Photo: GCA)

The world’s largest cricket stadium boasts 11 centre strips, which itself is unique along with four dressing rooms which is connected to in-built gymnasium. "This is the only stadium in the world with 11 centre pitches on the main ground. Also we are the only stadium in the world with same soil being used for practice as well as centre strips," GCA joint secretary Patel said.

(Photograph:Others)