IND vs ENG: James Anderson gives his verdict on Motera Stadium's pitch ahead of pink-ball Test

England pacer James Anderson on Monday gave his verdict on the pitch at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Anderson, ahead of the pink-ball Test, said that while the pitch still has a bit of grass on it, he is expecting it to be trimmed off when they turn up on match-day.

However, Anderson said as pace bowlers, they have to be prepared to bowl in any conditions and still have a job to do if the ball doesn’t swing. The pitch for the second Test in Chennai was subjected to plenty of criticism from overseas pundits as the likes of Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh slammed it for being a turner from Day 1.

“The pitch, it has got grass on it but I am pretty sure it’s not going to be there when we turn up on the match day,” Anderson said with a wry smile during a virtual conference on Sunday.

“So we have to wait and watch. As seam bowlers, we have to be prepared to bowl as best we can in any given condition. If it swings, it’s great and if it does not, we still have a job to do,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that the pink SG Test ball, in the nets, swung more than the red ball but added that as it will be the first day-night Test in India in the month of February, they don’t know what to expect from the conditions.

“Look this is the second pink Test in India and first in February so we don’t know how it would behave.”

Anderson, 38, was rested from the second Test against India despite picking up five wickets in the first Test. But the veteran urged everyone to see the bigger picture given the hectic schedule England have in the year 2021.

“I am feeling good and fresh and ready to go again if called upon. It’s frustrating to an extent but I can see the bigger picture with the amount of cricket that we have got.”

“It’s the same for all bowlers, not just me. We’ve got 17 Test matches this year and the best way of getting your best players firing for as many of those as possible is to take little rests every now and then.

“It’s not a case of shielding, it’s just a case of trying to make sure you’re not wearing someone out until they completely break in half.”