World Test Championship is like a 'World Cup' for me: Ishant Sharma ahead of his 100th Test match for India

Ishant Sharma is on the cusp of scripting history as he will become the second Indian pacer, after Kapil Dev, to play 100 Test matches if he starts in the pink-ball Test against England, starting from February 24 at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ishant, who only plays Test cricket for India now, has said that the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is like a World Cup to him while adding he wants Team India to play the finals against New Zealand scheduled to be held later in 2021 in England.

While the third Test against England will be Ishant’s 100th Test for India, the veteran pacer had earlier become the third Indian speedster to have scalped 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

"I would have loved to go to Australia to achieve the 100 Tests milestone. But, some things do not go as per plan. I couldn't go to Australia, as soon as you move over certain things, life can become simpler. I have learnt that you cannot stay stuck regarding one thing in your career, it is important to move ahead. 131 Tests landmark of Kapil Dev is too far away, I am just focusing on the upcoming Test," said Ishant during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"I am just focused on how to win this series and qualify for the finals of the WTC. I just play one format, WTC is like a World Cup for me, if we play the finals and then we go on to win, the feeling would be the same as winning the World Cup or the Champions Trophy," he added.

Ishan recalled his debut Test match for India as he said it was the then team manager and now head coach Ravi Shastri who gave him the news that he would play. However, the lanky pacer said that 100 Tests is just a number for him and he would like to continue as long as he keeps up his intensity and aggression on the field.

"When I made my debut, Ravi sir was the manager and he is our coach now. He only told me then that I would play. I was really nervous during my debut match. As a youngster, when you enter the dressing room and then you see the stars that you would play with. 100 Tests is just a number to me, I am taking it one game at a time, as long as the intent and aggression shows in my bowling, I would like to continue."