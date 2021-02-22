Umesh Yadav clears fitness test, in contention to play pink-ball Test vs England

Umesh Yadav has cleared the necessary fitness Tests and is in contention to play in the pink-ball Test against England, starting February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a consequence, pacer Shardul Thakur has been released from the Indian squad and will now join his state side Mumbai for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shardul, in a bid to be available for Mumbai’s next match on Tuesday, decided to travel by car instead of taking a flight as it would have forced him to undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine period. Sharul was released by Team India late on Sunday and the pacer will now travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“He (Umesh Yadav) has cleared the fitness test as per new guidelines for the Indian players," a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

A Team India pacer needs to clock 17.1 in a Yo-Yo Test or run two km in eight-minute and 30 seconds to be eligible to play for India. However, the Cricbuzz report didn’t reveal which of the tests Umesh took.

With Umesh cleared to join the squad, the Indian team management is thinking about three-spinners tactics that came into the play in the first two Tests.

"We are exploring different scenarios about the Test and the main concern is neither twilight nor the pink ball. It is the dew factor that is a worry and we are thinking how to handle the situation. There is a lot of dew in the evenings and we want to make sure it does not become a major disadvantage," the source said as quoted in the report.

As things stand, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah along with Ravichandran Ashwin are set to start in the pink-ball Test with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav other bowlers in contention to play the third Test.