/IND vs ENG: What is India’s Test record at Edgbaston, venue for second Test

Team India will face England in the second of the five-match Test series at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting next Wednesday (Jul 2). After losing the series opener at Headingley in Leeds, despite having hit five centuries across both innings – most by an Indian Test team, the visiting team failed to stand tall, losing the match by five wickets. Trailing behind in their first series of the new WTC cycle, Team India has plenty to catch up with, including bettering their record at the venue of the second Test – Edgbaston. Has India ever won a Test here? Let’s look at it.

Edgbaston hasn’t been the happy hunting ground for India, especially in Tests. Having played eight matches at this venue to date, India has lost seven and drew one. It, however, isn’t the only venue where they haven't won a Test, with the remaining ones being the Old Trafford in Manchester (four losses and five draws in nine Tests) and the Rose Bowl in Southampton (three losses in as many matches).

Meanwhile, the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham first hosted an international game in 1902, with India playing its first match at this venue back in 1967. Off the 16 innings played here, India has crossed the 300-run-mark only twice, with their lowest score being 92. Although India lost all matches here, their only draw came during the 1986 Test series, a series Team India eventually won.



Back in 2011, England opener Alastair Cook scored 294 runs in the first innings, powering his team to a massive 710 for seven – the highest Test innings total at the venue.