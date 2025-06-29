West Indies coach Darren Sammy penalised for criticising TV umpire during 1st Test vs Australia

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy is penalised for criticising TV umpire Adrian Holdstock over several contentious decisions he made during the recently concluded first Test against Australia in Barbados. Even during the game which ended within three days, Sammy took a shot at the TV umpire, accusing him of having ‘something against his team’ as a few of his decisions created headlines for the wrong reasons. Although the TV umpire’s calls stood during those moments, replays suggested something fishy, irking the West Indian camp and Sammy, who took out his frustration in the post-match media briefing.

Following his remarks against Holdstock, the ICC fined Sammy 15 per cent of his match fees for committing a Level 1 offence of the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day of the Test. Sammy breached Article 2.7, which relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

The ICC also slapped one demerit point to this disciplinary record, his first in 24 months. Meanwhile, Sammy admitted to the sanctions proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, as a result of which no formal hearing is required. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, third umpire Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge against Sammy.



Moreover, Level 1 offences carry a minimum charge of an official reprimand, and the maximum punishment is deducting a player’s 50 per cent match fee or slapping two demerit points.

Sammy’s not alone!



Darren Sammy is not the first player from the West Indies unit to be penalised in the Barbados Test.

