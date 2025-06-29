Yash Dayal, India and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer has reportedly been accused of mental, emotional and physical exploitation by a woman under the pretext of marriage. The woman submitted a report through the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s online portal, IGRS, prompting the CM's office to seek a formal report from Indirapuram’s Circle Officer (CO). The Ghaziabad police have reportedly been given a deadline of July 21 to act on the matter. Yet to make his India debut across formats, Dayal became a household name following conceding five sixes to KKR’s Rinku Singh in an IPL 2023 tie in Ahmedabad.

The woman in question initially complained earlier this month (June 14) but claimed that police took no action. Considering no significant movement took place at the ground level, she moved to the Chief Minister’s office for justice.

In the lodged FIR, the woman alleged that she was in a relationship with Dayal for five years, and despite him introducing her to his family and acting as his spouse, she trusted him, only for him to assault her on all counts.

“For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely,” the FIR reads.



The FIR also reads that after she confronted the left-arm fast-bowler about his intentions, he abused her.



“When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally,” the complaint further read.

More to it



The woman also claims that Dayal took money from her, further alleging him of behaving similarly with several other women.



“Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too,” the statement adds.



Per the woman, she possesses ‘chat records, screenshots, videos and photos as evidence’ to back her claims.



Meanwhile, she concluded her FIR with a plea for an immediate and fair investigation.



“It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships.”

