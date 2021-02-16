IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: R Ashwin, Axar Patel star as India thrash England by 317 runs

WION Web Team
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Published: Feb 16, 2021, 12.47 PM(IST)

IND vs ENG Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

With this win, India jump to the second position at the WTC points table. The current series is level at 1-1 with two more matches to go. 

India level the four-match series after handing a 317-run defeat to England in the second Test at the Chepauk stadium at Chennai on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli does the 'whistle podu' to get the Chennai crowd going

England were on the back foot right from Day 1 after a mammoth ton by Rohit Sharma that powered India to 329 runs in the first innings. The difficult pitch provided a much-needed advantage to India's spin-duo (Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel), as local boy Ashwin picked up a fifer after restricting 134 runs giving a 195-run lead to the hosts. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan gives thumbs up to 'top team' India

In the second innings, Indian batsmen faced plenty of difficulties as the hosts were down to 106/6. But a 94-run stand between skipper Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put India back in commanding position. Chennai-based Ashwin went on to score a hundred in front of his local crowd powering to 286 runs by the end of the second innings. 

ALSO READ: 'Fleeting view': Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers for Team India from the skies

England, in return, failed to stun the hosts as Axar, Ashwin, and Kuldeep kept the visitors puzzled with their spin. Despite Moeen Ali's last-minute heroics, England were bowled out on 164 runs giving a comfortable win to Virat and Co. 

Axar Patel picked a fifer in his debut match. "It was a good experience, to get five-wicket haul on debut is special. As Kuldeep said, there was much happening on the pitch. It was about varying your speed and I just kept doing it. Forced the batsman to make mistakes. On the first day itself, it was turning. So, we bowled tight lines and got the rewards," said Axar Patel.

With this win, India jump to the second position at the WTC points table. The current series is level at 1-1 with two more matches to go. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 16, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Match Ended
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
329
(95.5 ov)
286
(85.5 ov)
 VS
ENG
134
(59.5 ov)
164
(54.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 14, 2021 | 3rd T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(18.4 ov) 169/6
VS
SA
164/8 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 11, 2021 | 2nd Test
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
(96.5 ov) 296
(61.3 ov) 213
VS
WI
409 (142.2 ov)
117 (52.5 ov)
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App