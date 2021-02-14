'Fleeting view': Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers for Team India from the skies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to share a sky-view image of the Chepauk Stadium where the Test match between India and England is on.

PM Modi arrived in Chennai to launch various government programmes in Tamil Nadu, including the hand over of the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) tanks to Army Chief General MM Naravane.

After the event, Narendra Modi shared an image on social media which showed the aerial view of the Chepauk Stadium to which the Indian PM wrote: "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai."

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. 🏏 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021 ×

India are on top in the match against England as the visitors are down to 106 for 8 before Tea on Day 2. England trails by 223 runs to India. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets, with Axar removing two and Siraj, Ishant sharing a man each.