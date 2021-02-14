'Fleeting view': Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers for Team India from the skies

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 14, 2021, 02.27 PM(IST)

'Fleeting view': Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers for Team India from the skies Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

PM Modi arrived in Chennai to launch various government programmes in Tamil Nadu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to share a sky-view image of the Chepauk Stadium where the Test match between India and England is on. 

ALSO READ: Ravi Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh in elite list after dismissing Ben Stokes

PM Modi arrived in Chennai to launch various government programmes in Tamil Nadu, including the hand over of the indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) tanks to Army Chief General MM Naravane. 

After the event, Narendra Modi shared an image on social media which showed the aerial view of the Chepauk Stadium to which the Indian PM wrote: "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai." 

×

ALSO READ: 'Probably in the next tier': Alastair Cook lauds Rohit Sharma's aggressive knock

India are on top in the match against England as the visitors are down to 106 for 8 before Tea on Day 2. England trails by 223 runs to India. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets, with Axar removing two and Siraj, Ishant sharing a man each. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 14, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
329
(95.5 ov)
39/0
(10.2 ov)
 VS
ENG
134
(59.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 14, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
296
(96.5 ov)
164/8
(50.4 ov)
 VS
WI
409
(142.2 ov)
117
(52.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 13, 2021 | 2nd T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 144/7
VS
SA
145/4 (16.2 ov)
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 11, 2021 | 1st T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 169/6
VS
SA
166/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App