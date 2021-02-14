Ravi Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh in elite list after dismissing Ben Stokes

Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh to become the 2nd highest-wicket wicket-taker in India in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: Gambhir names 2 key England batsmen India should watchout for

The Chennai-based off-spinner achieved this feat after removing Ben Stokes on the second day of the ongoing Test match at Chepauk Stadium.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ball of the century? Virat Kohli left stunned by Moeen Ali ripper

Ashwin now has 266 wickets to his name and second to Anil Kumble, who has 350 wickets in his tally.

Ravichandran Ashwin took advantage of the slow pitch and scalped four wickets before Tea on Day 2 of the match. England are down to 106 for 8 as they come to bat in the third session of Day 2, as they trail by 223 runs.

Ashwin removed in-form Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes and Olly Stone.