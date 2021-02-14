Ravi Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh in elite list after dismissing Ben Stokes

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 14, 2021, 02.20 PM(IST)

Ravi Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh in elite list after dismissing Ben Stokes Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ashwin now has 266 wickets to his name and second to Anil Kumble, who has 350 wickets in his tally. 

Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh to become the 2nd highest-wicket wicket-taker in India in Test cricket. 

ALSO READ: Gambhir names 2 key England batsmen India should watchout for

The Chennai-based off-spinner achieved this feat after removing Ben Stokes on the second day of the ongoing Test match at Chepauk Stadium. 

ALSO READ: Watch: Ball of the century? Virat Kohli left stunned by Moeen Ali ripper

Ashwin now has 266 wickets to his name and second to Anil Kumble, who has 350 wickets in his tally. 

Ravichandran Ashwin took advantage of the slow pitch and scalped four wickets before Tea on Day 2 of the match. England are down to 106 for 8 as they come to bat in the third session of Day 2, as they trail by 223 runs. 

Ashwin removed in-form Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes and Olly Stone. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 14, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
329
(95.5 ov)
42/1
(11.2 ov)
 VS
ENG
134
(59.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 14, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
296
(96.5 ov)
169/8
(52.0 ov)
 VS
WI
409
(142.2 ov)
117
(52.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 13, 2021 | 2nd T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 144/7
VS
SA
145/4 (16.2 ov)
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 11, 2021 | 1st T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 169/6
VS
SA
166/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App