'Different challenges': Gambhir names 2 key England batsmen India should watchout for

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir pointed out two England batsmen that Virat and Co. need to get rid of quickly to get a firm grip on the Test.

“The key batters from England’s point of view are Dom Sibley and Joe Root,” Gambhir said on Star Sports at the end of day’s play.

Gambhir felt that Sibley could frustrate Indian bowlers by blocking the ball and said that he does not throw his wicket away.

“Sibley bats time, he’s not gonna throw his wicket away, you have to get him out. He’s a little bit like Pujara. Not gonna compare him as Pujara is in a different league and Sibley is just starting his career. He’s someone who’s got the temperament and you need that when you have to keep blocking to frustrate the bowlers,” Gambhir added.

Root, who's double ton in the first Test ensured a win for England, will be a huge wicket for India. However, Gambhir felt that it won't be easy for strokes players like Root.

“It’s not gonna be easy for stroke players. England can bat pretty well. We’ve seen some unpredictable and unimaginable things happening. But it’s gonna be very difficult for England if India get to 370-375. Axar is going to be dangerous. Kuldeep can probably finish the tail. So different challenges, against a different bowling attack,” Gambhir added.