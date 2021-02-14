WATCH: Virat Kohli does the 'whistle podu' to get the Chennai crowd going

Indian cricket fans returned to the stands after over a year in the second Test match between India and England. Indian cricket fans returned to the stands for the first time since October 2019 after BCCI gave their nod for spectators to return. The Indian cricket board have allowed 33,000 fans to enter the MA Chidambaram stadium for the crucial second Test match between India and England.

Virat Kohli, who is known to perform well in front of the crowd, was spotted gesturing towards the fans on the stands. The skipper urged them to up the volume and cheer for the team as the bowlers were dismissing the English batsmen. He did a "whistle podu" gesture, which is a catchphrase for Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Despite the club rivalries, skipper Kohli urged the crowd to cheer for the team.

Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul as India restricted England to 134, taking a massive 195-run lead. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are on the crease as the hosts ended with a lead of 249 runs and nine wickets in hand.

India are looking to level the series after losing the opener at the same venue by 227 runs.