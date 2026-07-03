/IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India's batting unit delivered an impressive performance in the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street before persistent rain washed out England's chase, resulting in a no-result. After winning the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. However, India's innings got off to a shaky start as opener Sanju Samson and No. 3 Ishan Kishan were dismissed early. Abhishek Sharma then turned the momentum in India's favour with a brilliant half-century, entertaining the crowd at the Riverside Ground with a flurry of attacking strokes.

Iyer provided valuable support with a composed fifty, while all-rounder Shivam Dube added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off just 21 deliveries, helping India post a competitive total of 189/7 in their 20 overs.

England’s chase was cut short before it could gather momentum, as rain prevented any further play and forced the match to be abandoned. The focus now shifts to the second T20I of the five-match series, where both teams will look to gain the upper hand.

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As the crucial T20I clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday (4 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second T20I between India and England will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I?

The livestream of the second T20I between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG T20I Squad

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy