/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Pant follows Bumrah's footsteps, breaks 29-year-old Pakistan record in SENA countries

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has managed to reach a milestone where no Asian wicketkeeper-batter has ever touched. Pant now has most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in a Test match in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) after his second fifty in the first Test against England on day (Jun 23). He also has most runs for any wicketkeeper-batter (visitor or host) at Headingley in Leeds (UK). Among Asian wicketkeeper-batters, Pant went past Pakistan's Moin Khan for most runs in a Test match. Pant, by reaching the 91-run mark, also broke MS Dhoni's record of most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in a Test (home or away). He was eventually dismissed for 113 runs - having scored 247 runs in the Test.

Pant had scored 134 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against England with 70th run in his second innings - he breached the mark of most runs by an Asian wicketkeeper-batter in SENA nations. The previous record of 204 runs was also in Pant's name when he had scored 146 and 57 in Birmingham Test in 2022.

At Headingley in Leeds, he overtook Moin Khan's record of 135 runs in a Test the first two runs (four in his case) of his innings. Moin had scored 105 and 30 not out in in a 1996 Test. Earlier in Test, Bumrah (150) had broken Wasim Akram's (146) record for most Test wickets in SENA countries by an Asian bowler.

Pant, as his reached 73-run mark in the second innings, overtook Australia's Ian Healy (206) for second most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter (visitor or host) in SENA countries. The record for most runs (251) by a wicketkeeper-batter in SENA countries is held by South African Dennis Lindsay who had scored 69 and 182 runs in a Test in 1966 against Australia in Johannesburg.