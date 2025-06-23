Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler to have played for India ever and his latest five-wicket haul in the first innings of first Test against England put him atop of an elite list. Bumrah now has most wickets by an Asian bowler, pacer or spinner, in SENA (South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram for the record, who is considered an all-time great bowler to play the game. Bumrah has 150 wickets in SENA countries while Akram has 146 - both of them took 32 Tests to reach the milestone. But is Bumrah really better then Akram? Let's have a look:

Bumrah and Akram may have played equal number of Tests in SENA nations but the Pak great took 55 innings for his 146 wickets while Bumrah took 60 innings to break his record. The Indian pacer, however, took around 1,200 balls fewer then Akram to reach the milestone - Bumrah has bowled 6,810 balls for his 150 wickets at a strike rate (balls per wicket) of 45.4 while Akram bowled 8,137 balls at a strike rate of 55.7 for his 146 wickets.

Bumrah's economy of 2.75 and average (runs per wicket) of 22.88 is also better than Akram's economy of 2.59 and average of 24.11. Akram, however, edges Bumrah with 11 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls compared to the Indian pacer's 10 five-wicket hauls and no 10-wicket hauls.

Coming to head-to-head record in each of these SENA countries:

Akram vs Bumrah in Australia - The Indian pacer has 64 wickets Down Under in 12 Tests while the Pak great has 36 wickets in nine matches. Akram has three five-fors in Australia and one 10-for while Bumrah has three five-fors only. Bumrah's strike rate of 39.9 and average of 17.15 is also much better than Akram's strike rate of 58 and average of 24.05.

Akram vs Bumrah in England - Akram is ahead of Bumrah in England with 53 wickets in 14 Tests but the Indian pacer isn't far behind with 42 wickets in 10 Tests - if Bumrah manages his form in the series, he may well go past Akram.

Akram vs Bumrah in New Zealand - There's not much of a competition with Akram having 50 wickets in seven Tests while Bumrah has just six wickets in two Tests.

Akram vs Bumrah in South Africa - Bumrah edges past Akram in SA with 38 wickets in eight Tests while the Pak great has just seven wickets in two Tests.