IND vs BAN Weather Forecast: Check World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh MCA Stadium Pune weather & pitch report

IND vs BAN Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: India and Bangladesh will clash in the 17th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 19 at 02:00 pm IST. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the IND vs BAN match.

So far, Rohit Sharma-led India recorded three impressive victories in their ICC World Cup 2023 matches. They are currently leading the points table. In their first match, they defeated five-time World Cup champions Australia by six wickets. Then, they defeated Afghanistan in their second match by eight wickets. In the previous game, they beat their old-time rivals Pakistan by seven wickets, marking their eighth win against them in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh started their World Cup 2023 campaign by defeating Afghanistan by six wickets. However, they lost their second match to the defending champions, England, after they failed to chase a 364-run target. Despite their better performance in their third match, Bangladesh suffered defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

India and Bangladesh have clashed 40 times in ODI-format cricket. However, India comfortably leads the head-to-head record. Among the 40 matches, India has won 31, Bangladesh has won 8, and only one ended with no result. However, Bangladesh has won three out of the last five ODI matches against India.

Their last encounter was at the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage, where Bangladesh won by six runs. In a 2022 three-match ODI series, Bangladesh defeated India by 2-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report and the weather forecast for the IND vs BAN match.

IND vs BAN World Cup 2023: MCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a batting heaven. It favours the batters throughout the match, allowing them to hit the ball through its line.

The teams India scored the highest number of runs (356/2) recorded at the stadium in 2017 against England. However, the lowest score recorded here was also by India (232 runs) in 2013 against Australia.

IND vs BAN World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain during the India vs Bangladesh match. The probability of precipitation is one per cent, and the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)