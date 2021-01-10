IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Australia remain on top after Day 4 as India needs big innings to seal victory

Australia remain in the driver's seat at the end of Day 4 in the third Test against India as Paine and Co. are eight wickets (or seven, due to Jadeja's injury) away to win the Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Team India, on the other hand, need a couple of big innings to stage a comeback and chase 309 runs with three sessions remaining.

Labuschagne and Smith's 100-run partnership set the tone for Australia on Day 4 and Green's quickfire 84 runs gave Australia a 407 lead over visitors. Jadeja's absence left a big void in India's bowling unit which was felt during the second innings. India managed to scalp just six wickets before Australia could declare. Ashwin and Saini got two wickets each, whereas, Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket.

India came out to bat with 138 overs in hand and desperate of a big partnership. Rohit and Gill were off to a good start and showed intent to attack. However, their 71-run opening partnership was still not enough to put the pressure on the Aussies. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century but failed to play big innings after giving his wicket away to Australia. India ended the with 98/2 with Rahane and Pujara on strike and 309 runs away to win the match.

Pujara and Ajinkya seemed to defend much at the end of Day 4. Jadeja's absence in the batting line-up is concerning for India. However, Pant has had good stats at the SCG. But it all depends on the current batsmen as they need a huge partnership to keep India in the game.