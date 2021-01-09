'Cricket is gentleman's game': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla condemns racism

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has strongly condemned racism in the game of cricket after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia.

While speaking to ANI, Shukla said that racism has no place in the gentleman's game.

"We have come to know about the issue. Cricket is a gentleman's game and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. The team management is dealing with the matter. The BCCI, as well as the ICC, is aware of it and there are ICC rules and provisions which forbid anyone from making comments that are racial in nature.

"In spite of that, if somebody is using racial comments, I think the Australian court should take cognizance of it and these kinds of incidents must be prevented. There is no place for such acts and these kinds of things are not allowed or accepted. I think every board should take cognizance of it and take strict measures to ensure such acts aren't repeated," he said.

The drama unfurled outside the Indian dressing after stumps on Day three of the Pink Test. ICC and stadium security officers locked in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and members of team management.

According to many media outlet, Indian officials are fuming over the incident and have said that the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days.

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, along with other senior players in the team, spoke match officials and security officials at the end of play.

As per the reports, Siraj was abused by a crowd member at the Randwick end while he was fielding at fine leg.