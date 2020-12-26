IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Team India end Day 1 on a high note as Australia bowled out for 195

Team India ended Day 1 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on a high as they bundled out Australia for 195 before stumps on Saturday.

India's pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets including Burns and Head. Ashwin, on the other hand, took three vital wickets of Smith, Wade, Paine for Team India. Debutant Siraj removed two batsmen which include the man in form Labuschagne.

Australia lost their top order quickly and failed to capitalise despite winning the toss. Labuschagne scored of the runs for Australia before being dismissed by debutant Siraj on 48. Smith and Paine failed to perform on Day 1. India's clinical bowling performance and good fielding clean swept the Australians for 195.

In reply, India lost their opener, Mayank Agarwal, for a duck, whereas Shubman Gill's confident unbeaten 28 runs helped India finish the day with 36 runs and nine wickets in hand. He currently is in a steady partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently on the crease with 7 runs off 23 balls. After the end of Day 1, India trail by 159 runs.

Australia Squad

Playing: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Will Pucovski

India Squad

Playing: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav