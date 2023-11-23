Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: 'Completely different' Rohit Sharma walked the talk during home ODI WC - Suryakumar

Ahead of India-Australia's five-match T20I series opener, in Visakhapatnam, stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his inspirational leadership in the recently-concluded home ODI World Cup, where Rohit & Co. lost to Australia in the final. During the entire campaign, captain Rohit made heads turn as he led the charge with the bat, courtesy of his aggressive play, and was proactive with his decision-making on the field.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the first T20I, Suryakumar claimed Rohit walked the talk during the World Cup by following the plans discussed in the dressing room and everyone is proud of him.

Surya told, "That's one thing which will set the example of what he has done in the World Cup. It was a completely different Rohit Sharma what you saw. I mean, he literally walked the talk. I mean, what we spoke about in the team meeting, he did the same thing on the ground, and we are very proud of him as a leader. He led by example, and hopefully we try and replicate the same thing."

Rohit ended with most runs by a captain in an ODI World Cup (597 -- second-most in 2023 edition). He struck at 125.95 along with 31 sixes (most by any in a single edition). Hitman scored several impactful 40s and ended with three fifties and a ton. Under him, India won ten games in a row before losing the summit clash by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Nov 19.