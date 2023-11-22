From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Players with 600-plus runs in an ODI World Cup

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

Here is a list of players with 600-plus runs in a single edition of an ODI World Cup -

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first-ever with 600-plus runs in a single edition. He ended with 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Back then, India ended as runners-up under Sourav Ganguly. Tendulkar returned with 6 50s and 1 100.

(Photograph: AFP )

2) Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden ended with 659 runs in the 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies. He returned with 3 100s and 1 50 during Ricky Ponting-led Men in Yellow's victorious campaign (their second on the trot).

(Photograph: AFP )

3) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma entered the 600-run club (648) in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2019. Back then, the right-hander had a dream run, registering 5 100s and 1 50.

(Photograph: AFP )

4) David Warner

David Warner also ended with more than 600 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup. His tally read 647 runs, including 3 100s and 3 50s.

(Photograph: AFP )

5) Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was also part of the 600-run club in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The Bangladeshi all-rounder ended with 606 runs, including 3 100s and 5 50s.

(Photograph: AFP )

6) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is also part of the batters with 600-plus runs in an ODI World Cup. He achieved it during the recently-concluded 2023 edition, at home, where he topped the run-charts with 765 runs -- including 3 100s and 6 50s. In fact, he is now the only batter with 700-plus runs in an ODI WC.

(Photograph: AFP )