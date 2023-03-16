IND vs AUS 1st ODI probable playing XI and preview, full squad details, live streaming & all you need to know

IND vs AUS 1st ODI probable playing XI and preview: After defeating Australia for the fourth consecutive time in the Border Gavaskar trophy, the Indian cricket team will shift their attention to the upcoming ODI series between India and Australia. However, Australia is the five-time ODI champion. The two teams will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17, 2023. The 2nd and 3rd ODI matches are on March 19 and 22. However, both teams will look different as many players are out due to injuries, prior schedules, or family emergencies. For the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer is out due to a back injury. Ravindra Jadeja will replace Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Jadeja was not part of the Indian squad in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand due to an injury in the right knee.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's injury has added pressure on Mohammed Shami and Siraj. Furthermore, the team's captain, Rohit Sharma, is out for the first match due to a family emergency. Hardik Pandya will replace him for the 1st ODI match between India and Australia.

Here are all the squad details about the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match. We have also mentioned the live-streaming for cricket fans in India.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

When will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia is on Friday, March 17, 2023.

What time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match start?

The cricket match between India and Australia on March 17 will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI match between IND vs AUS be played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will host the 1st ODI match between India and Australia on March 17, 2023.

Where can I watch India vs Australia's 1st ODI match live on mobile? Live Streaming

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match live. Fans can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 1st ODI match between India vs Australia.

How can I watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI match live on TV?