IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live streaming: Where, how to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live on TV, mobile & laptop?

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live streaming: The Indian Cricket team will take on Australian Cricket Team in the upcoming ODI series, scheduled to begin on March 17, 2023. India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will play three ODI matches against Australia. Steve Smith will replace Pat Cummins, who returned home during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a family emergency. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will also be unavailable due to a family emergency. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in his absence.

India and Australia have squared off in 106 test matches. Out of them, India won 32, Australia won 44, and the rest of the matches ended in a draw. The ODI series between India and Australia has always been thrilling.

Here are the live streaming details about IND vs AUS 1st ODI match, including the match details and the probable playing XI.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Details

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Probable Playing XI

India

Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia

Steve Smith(c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming

When will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia is on Friday, March 17, 2023.

What time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match start?

The cricket match between India and Australia on March 17 will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI match between IND vs AUS be played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, will host the 1st ODI match between India and Australia on March 17, 2023.

Where can I watch India vs Australia's 1st ODI match live on mobile?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match live. Fans can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 1st ODI match between India vs Australia.

How can I watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI match live on TV?