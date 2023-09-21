IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Check date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details for India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: It is time for team India again after winning the continental cricket tournament, the Asia Cup 2023 in mid-September. The men in blue are all set to lock horns with five-time champion Australia in the three-match ODI series, commencing on Friday, September 22. The match will be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali and will start from 01:30 pm IST.

Ajit Agarkar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector announced two different teams for the ODI series against Australia. Four players: captain Rohit Sharma, batting icon Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be missing the first two matches. Sharma will be leading the team in the third match.

The team is high on confidence, however, Australia too is preparing itself hard to give a tough competition.

India and Australia have competed in 146 ODI matches, out of which Australia emerged as a winner in 82 matches; whereas India won 54 matches and 10 matches had no result.

Here's all you need to know about IND vs AUS 1st ODI:

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Details:

Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 01:30 pm IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Squads:

India:

For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming:

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the first ODI between India and Australia on Sports 18.

Where can you watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI live in India for Free?

Cricket fans can live stream India and Australia 1st ODI for free on the JioCinema website and app.

(With inputs from agencies)

