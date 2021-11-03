IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between India and Afghanistan?

Team India will face Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in their third encounter of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. The Men in Blue will have to raise their game in order to keep themselves alive in the competition as another defeat will surely end their campaign in the marquee tournament.

The Virat Kohli-led side have been a pale shadow of themselves with back-to-back defeats in their two encounters so far. Kohli & Co. went down to their arch-rivals Pakistan by ten wickets in their tournament-opener whereas Kane Williamson-led New Zealand thrashed the one-time winners by eight wickets in their following match. On the other hand, Afghanistan have been a far-better side, having two wins from three encounters. They thrashed Namibia and Scotland whereas lost a close match to Pakistan. With them being serious contenders for the semi-finals, the Afghan side will also like to be on their toes with two big games coming up -- versus India and New Zealand, respectively.

Both India and Afghanistan have met twice in T20 WC history. India won on both occasions, in 2010 and 2012 editions. However, given how India are faring and how much Afghanistan have improved, things will be pretty tough for the 2007 winners.

Match prediction for India vs Afghanistan face-off: India will be turning up at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi for the first time in this T20 WC. They will find it tough to adjust to the surfaces here, after playing New Zealand in Dubai only a couple of days ago. Normally, the track offers something to the pacers but run-making isn't very difficult. Expect a 155-plus scoring encounter with chasing side to hold the edge.

Afghanistan took a brave call to bat first versus Pakistan, given how much they trust their spinners to strangle oppositions. Will they repeat the same versus India, who also have their own reservations in setting up a target.