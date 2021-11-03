T20 World Cup, IND vs AFG live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match?

Team India will lock horns with Afghanistan in their third encounter in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. This will be the second game of the day, with New Zealand taking on the lowly-ranked Scotland in the afternoon clash.

India find themselves in a peculiar position after having lost two games on the trot. They started their campaign versus Babar Azam-led Pakistan and were thrashed by the arch-rivals by ten wickets. In their second game, many expected Virat Kohli-led India to stage a comeback, however, they fell like nine pins to lose by 9 wickets.

Hence, India need to win against Afghanistan in order to stay alive in the semi-finals race, where they are in contention only mathematically. On the other hand, Afghanistan have won two and lost one in the Super 12 round. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side will hope to continue to win and straightaway qualify for the semi-finals as they already have a superior net run-rate under their belt. Any slip-up by them will keep New Zealand, and also India, in the hunt for the second semi-final spot from Pool B.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan?

The T20 World Cup match between India vs Afghanistan will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports