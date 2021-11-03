T20 WC: R Ashwin or Rahul Chahar for Varun Chakravarthy? Predicting India's XI for Afghanistan clash

Team India were termed as one of the strongest contenders for the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led side won the two warm-up encounters with ease but have fallen apart since then to lose both their matches in the Super 12 round so far. After being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand, the Men in Blue are starring on the brink of an early elimination and need to get their act together if they want to remain alive in the semi-finals race.

The next challenge for Team India is against Afghanistan. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side have been impressive so far in the showpiece event. They won and lost a game each in the warm-up round and now have two wins from three encounters in the Super 12. If they win their remaining two games, versus India and New Zealand respectively, they will qualify for the semi-finals as they already have a superior net run-rate.

For India, they are once again dealing with problems of plenty and have failed to manage their resources wisely. The move to drop down Rohit Sharma to No. 3 in order to accommodate Ishan Kishan at the top, versus the Black Caps, was heavily criticised. Their batters have to get used to the surfaces in the UAE and need to work on their sluggish strike-rates. On the other hand, the one-time winners will also need to tweak their bowling line-up in the game versus Afghanistan.

Predicting India's XI versus Afghanistan: Rohit is expected to return to the top with KL Rahul as his opening partner. Ishan Kishan can take the No. 3 spot, followed by Captain Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja. In the bowling department, it will be interesting to see if India replace Varun Chakravarthy with either R Ashwin or Rahul Chahar. Calls for Ashwin's inclusion is gaining momentum and he might be handy versus the Afghanistan line-up.

India can go ahead with Ashwin/Chahar/Chakravarthy whereas Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami can form the pace unit.

India's possible XI versus Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Rahul Chahar/Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami