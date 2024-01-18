Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma levels with MS Dhoni for most wins as T20I captain after run-fest in Bengaluru

India edged past Afghanistan in a double Super Over encounter during the third and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday (Jan 17). Having an unassailable lead in the three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bat first in the final game. Reeling at 22-4, India posted 212/4 courtesy of a 190-run unbeaten stand between skipper Rohit (121*) and Rinku Singh (69 not out). In reply, Afghanistan rode on openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's 50 each along with Gulbadin Naib's quickfire 55* and Mohammed Nabi's 16-ball 34 not out to post 212/6. The match went into two successive Super Overs before India won with Rohit equalling with former captain MS Dhoni with most wins as T20I captain.

MOST WINS AS T20I CAPTAIN

Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan) - 42

MS Dhoni (India) - 42

Rohit Sharma (India) – 42*

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 42

Eoin Morgan (England) - 42

Brian Masaba (Uganda) - 42

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 40

Rohit, who came back into the T20I setup during the series after 14 months, had 39 victories as skipper at the start of the Afghan series but a whitewash help him become India's joint-most successful captain in the format. Overall, he is at par with Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan and Dhoni.

Talking about the third T20I, India rode on Rohit's 121 not out, laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes, and Rinku's well-compiled 39-ball 69, comprising 6 sixes, to post a mammoth total after a horrid start. In response, Afghanistan also managed to end with the same score. In the first Super Over, Afghanistan setup a stiff 17-run target for India and the hosts needed two off the final ball before the game was pushed to the second Super Over.