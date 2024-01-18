IND v AFG: Coach Dravid lauds Rohit for doing 'Ashwin-like swap' in double super-over thriller in 3rd T20I

India coach Rahul Dravid lauded team captain Rohit Sharma for swapping himself with ‘quicker between the wickets batter Rinku Singh on the last ball of the first of the two super overs against Afghanistan during the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru. That move paid dividends as Rinku completed the run, leading the game into the second super over, where India won the match and completed a clean sweep over Afghanistan.

Much like how Ravi Ashwin, playing for Rajasthan Royals (in IPL 2022) decided to tactically retire-out himself against Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit did the same in an international game on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

“That's Ash-level thinking,” Dravid said when asked about Rohit doing a last-moment swap.

Having fared incredibly well with the bat in the first innings by smashing his fifth T20I hundred - most by any batter thus far, Rohit hogged all the limelight. Entering this match with two ducks beside his name in the first two T20Is, Rohit needed an exceptional outing, which he delivered big time.

After being reduced to 22 for four at one stage, India returned in some style by posting 212/4, riding on a 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku Singh, who slammed a 39-ball 69, hitting six sixes and two fours.

Meanwhile, the India captain looked in his element at one of his favourite venues worldwide. Rohit hammered eight maximums and 11 fours during his 121-run stay at the crease, helping India put a mammoth total on the board.

A brilliant 93-run opening stand between Ibrahim and Gurbaz kept Afghanistan alive in the chase; however, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi were the ones that got the visiting team close to the target in this dead rubber.

ALSO WATCH - Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for eight years for rape × With scores tied, the first super-over took place, where, for the first time in international cricket, the scores were tied, with the match going into the second super-over, where India won.

Rohit bowling Bishnoi was a masterstroke

After Mukesh Kumar leaked 17 runs in the first super over, Rohit decided to bowl leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the second, which turned out to be a masterstroke.

Defending 11 runs, the rookie spinner picked two wickets in the first three balls without conceding a run, resulting in India winning the thriller.