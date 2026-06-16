/IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face Afghanistan in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (Jun 17). The hosts will be aiming to build on their winning start after securing a seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected opening ODI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will look to improve their bowling and fielding performances as they seek a comeback and hope to level the series.

As the crucial ODI clash between India and Afghanistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday (Jun 16, 2026). The toss will take place at 01:00 pm IST.

Also Read - How much does the FIFA World Cup trophy cost in 2026? The answer may surprise you

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI?

The livestream of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey