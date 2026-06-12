/How much does the FIFA World Cup trophy cost in 2026? The answer may surprise you

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway on Thursday (June 11), the tournament’s biggest stars are chasing more than footballing immortality. They are competing for one of the most valuable trophies in sports history, whose gold value has surged to record levels amid a dramatic rise in precious metal prices. The iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, which will be lifted by the tournament winners in New Jersey next month, has seen its bullion value soar by 157 percent since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), the raw gold value of the trophy now stands at approximately US$713,000, compared with around US$277,000 during the previous tournament four years ago.

What is the FIFA World Cup trophy made of?

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Standing 37 centimeters tall and weighing roughly 6 kilograms, the FIFA World Cup Trophy is crafted from 18-karat gold. Its design features two human figures raising the Earth above their heads, symbolizing football’s status as the most widely followed sport on the planet.

Despite its impressive appearance, the trophy is not made entirely of solid gold. It is hollow on the inside, a design choice that keeps its weight manageable for players celebrating victory on the world stage. The base of the trophy is decorated with two layers of malachite, a green semi-precious stone that adds to its distinctive appearance.

The trophy was created by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga after FIFA launched an international design competition in 1970. It replaced the Jules Rimet Trophy, which was permanently awarded to Brazil following the nation’s third World Cup triumph at the 1970 tournament in Mexico. The current FIFA World Cup Trophy was first won by West Germany in 1974 under the captaincy of legendary defender Franz Beckenbauer.

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Winning teams do not keep the original trophy