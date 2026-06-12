/Empty seats overshadow World Cup opener as FIFA faces ticket price backlash

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in spectacular fashion in Mexico City, where more than 80,000 fans packed the iconic Azteca Stadium to watch Mexico secure a 2-0 victory over South Africa. However, concerns about fan attendance quickly surfaced during the tournament’s second match, as visible empty seats dotted the stands in Guadalajara during South Korea’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The contrast between the two opening-day matches has intensified ongoing debate about ticket demand for the expanded World Cup, with critics pointing to high ticket prices, expensive travel costs, and FIFA’s marketing approach. While Mexico’s opening match generated a vibrant atmosphere, the later game in Guadalajara featured teams ranked outside the world’s top 25, attracting noticeably fewer spectators. Although the stadium has a capacity of nearly 46,000, empty sections were visible throughout the match despite an official attendance figure of 44,985.

Fans and supporter groups have raised concerns for months about the affordability of attending the tournament. In addition to ticket costs, many supporters have cited rising accommodation prices and the expense of traveling between host cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. An NBC News analysis found that hotels and tickets remained widely available for several early tournament matches. Depending on the fixture, attending a World Cup game could cost fans roughly the equivalent of a month's rent in Chicago.

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Earlier this week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the organization’s ticket pricing strategy, arguing that World Cup tickets compare favorably with other major sporting events. FIFA has sold more than six million tickets for the tournament, and demand had exceeded expectations by “a factor of 10 or more,” he said. “Our entry price, which is $60, is the lowest entry price of any of the American sports in the playoff phases,” Infantino said.

However, supporter organizations dispute FIFA’s claims. Football Supporters Europe filed a complaint with the European Commission in March, alleging that FIFA’s pricing structure has effectively priced out many ordinary fans. The group argued that ticket costs are significantly higher than at previous World Cups and claimed the advertised low-cost tickets were largely unavailable. It has also said that the $60 tickets FIFA is advertising “barely existed” and were snatched up before general public sales opened.