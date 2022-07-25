'I'm keeping that option open': Mithali Raj hints at coming out of retirement for Women's IPL

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is ready to come out of retirement to be a part of the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, there have been continuous talks over BCCI starting a full-fledged domestic T20 league for women's cricketers in India. However, the Indian cricket board is yet to deliver despite many female cricketers speaking in favour of conducting a Women's IPL.

Earlier this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had hinted at the board planning to start Women's IPL next year. Shah had said BCCI is fully committed to launching Women's IPL from next year after the successful e-auction of IPL media rights for a total sum of around Rs 48,390.32 crore.

After the assurance from the BCCI secretary, many are optimistic about Women's IPL being staged next year. Former India captain Mithali has now hinted at coming out of retirement to play in the inaugural edition of the tournament if it happens next year.

Mithali had retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year after India's semi-final exit from the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. She had missed the last edition of the Women's T20 Challenge - a mini version of women's IPL earlier this year ahead of her retirement.

"I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL," Mithali said on ICC’s 100% Cricket podcast.

The Women's T20 Challenge had kicked off back in 2018 with an on-off game between Trailblazers and Velocity. However, the tournament was expanded to three teams with each of them playing once against each before the final. Mithali captained the Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge before missing the tournament this year.

The former Indian women's team captain is regarded as one of the greatest female cricketers of all time and holds the record for being the most capped ODI player in women's cricket with 232 matches under her belt. She is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs with 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68.