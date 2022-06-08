Mithali Raj's career in numbers - An undisputed legend of Indian cricket

Veteran India batter Mithali Raj announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (June 08), bringing curtains down on her illustrious career. One of the greatest female cricketers of all time, and a legend of the sport, Mithali has been a torchbearer of women's cricket in India over the years. The Indian ODI captain took to social media to confirm her decision to bring the curtain downs on her career filled with ups and downs.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the Indian blues as representing your country the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life," Mithali said in her announcement.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," added the Indian women's ODI team skipper.

One of the most decorated Indian women's cricketers of all time, Mithali is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs and also holds the record for smashing the most number of ODI centuries for India. She has been one of the longest servants of the Indian women's team and has taken the side to greater heights under her leadership.

She made her debut for the Indian women's team in an ODI against Ireland women in June, 1999 and there was no looking back from there as the stylish right-hand batter went on to establish her credentials as one of the best in the world. She has had one of the longest international careers in the women's game and has achieved several milestones.

An undisputed legend of Indian cricket, there are a few who have had the kind of impact that Mithali has had on as far as women's cricket in the country is concerned. She has scored the most runs in the history of women's ODIs and has also captained most matches in the fifty-over format in women's cricket.

Here is a look at Mithali Raj's glorious career in numbers:

Mithali has played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is in her legendary career, amassing 699, 7805 and 2364 runs in the three formats respectively in women's cricket. Apart from being the leading run-getter in women's ODIs and T20Is, she also holds several other records in the game.

1) Most runs in women's ODIs - 7805 runs

2) Most centuries for India in women's ODIs - 7

3) Most fifty-plus scores for India in women's ODIs - 64

4) Most half-centuries for India in women's ODIs - 17

5) Most runs for India in women's T20Is - 2364

She is also the only Indian woman to have scored a double century in Test cricket and is the youngest cricketer to have scored a Test double ton at the age of 19 years and 254 days. She has captained India in a total of 155 ODIs - the most by any captain in women's cricket and has a career spanning 22 years and 274 days in women's ODIs - the longest for any player.